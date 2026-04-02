Mozambique: NIDCOM Also Claimed That the Nigerian Citizens Were Detained Because They Were Staying Illegally in the Country

Maputo — The NGO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has confirmed the deportation of 40 citizens, while two others remain in Mozambique.

According to NIDCOM spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman, the citizens in question arrived in Nigeria in three batches of 13, 16 and 11, respectively.

NIDCOM claims that the deportation did not follow due process as "their human rights were violated after being arrested at random, detained and deported despite having proper documentation."

According to the organization, some of the deportees who were received by NIDCOM staff in Lagos claimed that their money and other valuables were taken from them while in detention.

"Things were taken and not given back to them upon deportation. Huge sums were also taken from their mobile apps. It is saddening that while all of this was going on, the Mozambican authorities did not reach out to the Nigerian Embassy while all emissaries from the Embassy were rebuffed", a NIDCOM spokesperson claimed.