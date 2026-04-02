Tanzania: PM Office Seeks Approval of 12.5tri/ - Budget for the 2026/27 Financial Year

Dodoma — THE Office of the Prime Minister and its institutions have requested Parliament to approve a total of 12.5tri/- for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The Prime Minister made the request when presenting the budget estimates to Parliamentarians in Dodoma today, April 1, 2026.

According to the PM, the proposed funds are aimed at financing government operations and development programmes.

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Elaborating, the Premier told lawmakers that out of the total budget, 8.7tri/- are for recurrent expenditure, while 3.7tri/- will go towards development spending.

He said the funds are crucial in ensuring the smooth implementation of key government priorities and strengthening service delivery across sectors.

A breakdown of the budget shows that the Prime Minister's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG) will take the largest portion, receiving over 12.26tri/- while the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities has been allocated about 183.95bn/- and the Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations docket will receive 49.93bn/-.

Alongside the expenditure plans, the Prime Minister's Office expects to collect 2.41tri/- in domestic revenue during the same financial year, with the bulk projected to come from PMO-RALG.

Meanwhile, the PM also asked the Parliament to approve 225.02bn/- for the Parliamentary Fund, including 207.99bn/- for recurrent expenditure and 17.03bn/- for development.