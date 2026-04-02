Tanzania Cherishes Its Natural Resources As a Key Source of National Income, Job Creation

Dodoma — TANZANIA'S natural resources and tourism sector continues to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth, job creation and national income, with tourist arrivals and earnings recording notable increases.

Presenting the Prime Minister's Office budget for the 2026/2027 financial year to parliamentarians in Dodoma, Dr Nchemba said ongoing government strategies to promote the sector have significantly boosted performance, where the number of tourists visiting national parks rose by 10.73 per cent, from 5,360,247 in 2024 to 5,935,561 in 2025.

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Additionally, he said the increase in tourist arrivals has also driven up tourism earnings, which grew by 12.82 per cent from 3.9bn US dollars in 2024 to 4.4bn US dollars by December 2025.

The PM attributed the positive trend to the government's deliberate efforts, noting that the initiatives have gained recognition at national, regional and international levels.