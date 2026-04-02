Tanzania's Economy Maintains a Strong Growth Trajectory From 5.5 to 6.0%

1 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — THE Prime Minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, has said that the country's economy has maintained a strong growth trajectory, expanding by 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, up from 5.5 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

The PM said this earlier today, April 1, 2026, at the Parliament in Dodoma when presenting the Prime Minister's Office budget speech for the 2026/2027 financial year.

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According to the Prime Minister, the sustained growth signals resilience and continued recovery momentum, driven by government efforts to strengthen the foundation for long-term economic transformation.

Moreover, he said that the upbeat performance reflects increased public and private investment in strategic infrastructure projects, particularly in energy, communications, transport and logistics, alongside improvements in social services and rising productivity across key sectors of the economy.

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