Ethiopia Attracts 1.2 Million Foreign Visitors in Nine Months As Landmark Projects Fuel Tourism Growth

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has attracted more than 1.2 million international tourists over the past nine months, generating upwards of 2 billion US dollars in revenue, the Ministry of Tourism revealed.

The ministry attributes this momentum to sweeping reforms and flagship development initiatives that are reshaping the sector.

Teshome Teklu, Lead Executive Officer for the Promotion Sector told ENA that the steady increase in visitor numbers is a direct result of sustained reforms implemented over the past five to six years.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has spearheaded a series of flagship initiatives, including "Dine for Sheger," "Dine for Nation," and "Dine for Generation," aimed at elevating Ethiopia's global tourism profile and unlocking its vast as well as underutilized destinations.

Among the most notable projects is the Beautifying Sheger Project, an ambitious urban renewal program focused on revitalizing riversides in the capital, creating green spaces, walkways, and recreational areas.

The success of this initiative has paved the way for further developments under the "Dine for Nation" program, targeting world-class tourist destinations in Gorgora, Wanchi, and Koyisha.

The government has also prioritized the restoration and preservation of historic landmarks such as Harar Jugol and Fasil Ghebbi, enhancing their appeal to international visitors while safeguarding cultural heritage, according to the lead executive officer.

"These all make us one of the competing countries in Africa in terms of tourist flow or tourist arrival," he said.

In parallel, Ethiopia has expanded its capacity to host international conferences and events, further boosting tourism inflows.

These combined efforts have positioned the country as one of Africa's increasingly competitive tourism destinations.

"In the past nine months, we have attracted over 1.2 million tourists and generated more than 2 billion USD," Teshome stated, adding that domestic tourism has also surged, with over 30 million local travelers contributing more than 60 billion Birr to the economy.

Global recognition is also growing, Teshome also pointed out.

"We have been among the most promising nations at the global level that have been approved by the World Tourism and Travel Council that Ethiopia is one of the fastest growing tourism industries in the world."

Ethiopia is among the world's fastest-growing tourism destinations for 2026, with international arrivals surging by 15 percent in 2025, according to recent reports.

The sector's outlook remains highly promising, driven by Ethiopia's rich natural and cultural resources, strong government backing, and a clear long-term development strategy, the executive officer stated.