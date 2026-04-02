Ethiopia: Tigray's Participation Crucial for Successful National Dialogue, Says ENDC

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) noted that active engagement of stakeholders from the Tigray region is critical to ensuring the success of Ethiopia's national dialogue process.

Mesfin Araya, ENDC Chief Commissioner, made these remarks at the launching of the first-round agenda gathering consultation forum for Tigray stakeholders in Addis Ababa.

According to the chief commissioner the consultation is a significant step toward broadening participation in the nationwide dialogue initiative.

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The three-day forum brings together commissioners, political parties operating in the region, and various stakeholders to identify key concerns, priorities, and proposals that will shape the national consultation process.

Mesfin further stressed that the consultation is essential for developing timely, practical, and sustainable solutions to Ethiopia's pressing challenges.

He also noted that the commission has previously conducted more than 22 discussion forums involving Tigray stakeholders.

"Due to the lack of favorable conditions in the region, we have started the first round of agenda gathering consultations here in Addis Ababa," he underlined.

According to the chief commissioner, the commission's commitment to conducting the process independently and impartially, ensuring inclusiveness and openness to diverse perspectives.

Mesfin also encouraged Tigray stakeholders to participate actively and contribute their views, as the commission is committed to incorporating all perspectives raised during the discussions.

He also indicated that efforts will continue to engage stakeholders who were unable to take part in the current round, stating that future opportunities will be created to ensure wider participation.

According to him, the forum will not only gather agenda items but also facilitate the selection of representatives who will take part in the main national consultation conference, adding that inclusive participation from Tigray is vital.

Integrating voices from Tigray into the process will play a decisive role in resolving long standing national disputes.

"We believe this will serve as a platform for constructive dialogue that prioritizes consultation over conflict," Mesfin said.

Commissioner Muhamed Drir, on his part, highlighted that the commission has been compiling agendas and carrying out preparatory activities for the main national consultation conference.

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He stated that consultations held so far across regional states, city administrations, and among the diaspora have been inclusive and participatory.

The goal is to make resolving disputes through dialogue a lasting culture in the country, the commissioner added.