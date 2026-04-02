Somalia's New Northeastern State Detains Journalist for Criticizing President

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls for the release of journalist Abdiqani Abdirahman Mohamed, also known as Dhulmar, who has been held without charge since March 26 over a video that criticized President Abdiqadir Ahmed Aw-Ali of the newly-formed Northeastern State of Somalia.

"Abdiqani Abdirahman Mohamed has committed no crime, and the fact that he has been arrested for doing his job is a worrying sign that the new authorities in Somalia's Northeastern State are intolerant of public criticism," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "Abdiqani should be released unconditionally and without delay."

On March 26, armed police arrested Abdiqani, founder and director of the online outlet Dhulmar Media, in the capital, Las-Anod, and took him to a police station, according to the local rights group, Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), and the journalist's lawyer, Mohamed Adan Omar, who spoke to CPJ.

Abdiqani's arrest followed the publication of a video interview with former presidential adviser Abdirisak Mohamed Warsame who accused the president of being ineffective and failing to pay regional security forces.

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The police said they also arrested Abdirisak on March 26 on suspicion of spreading fake news and libeling the security forces.

On March 27, Abdiqani was taken to a Las Anod court and remanded for seven days pending further investigation, the journalist's lawyer said.

In January, the Somali government declared that Northeastern State was its sixth federal member state. Control of the territory has been disputed and the breakaway state of Somaliland continues to claim it.

CPJ did not receive responses to requests for comment sent via messaging app to Mohamed Ahmed Ali, director of the Northeastern State presidency, and Khadar Mohamed Farah, police commander of Sool region, which includes Las-Anod.