Tanzania: Presidential Candidates Suggest Ways to Enhance Harmony, Democracy, National Cohesion

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan met with the candidates who vied for the Presidential post in the 2026 General Elections to assess the political situation and national development issues.

According to a statement released by the State House Communications Department today, April 1, 2026, the leaders from 16 political parties visited President Samia to present their views on ways to strengthen political harmony, party democracy, peace, and national cohesion following the general election.

They also discussed methods to increase people's participation in development activities and uphold the values of national unity.

The discussions highlighted the importance of promoting leadership ethics, accountability, and responsible politics as a foundation for building a politically stable nation with sustainable development.

The leaders emphasized the inclusion of various stakeholders in national matters and development processes, noting that political stability is a key factor for economic growth and citizen welfare. They also stressed the need to strengthen political tolerance, mutual respect, and trust among political actors as a means to maintain national stability.

Additionally, they underscored the importance of continuing regular dialogues among political leaders to build mutual understanding and address national challenges through discussion and cooperation, prioritizing the interests of citizens and the country's development.