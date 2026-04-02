Tanzania: Experts, Lawmakers Explore Means to Transform Tanzania's Healthcare Ecosystem

Dar es Salaam — IN an inspiring evening dedicated to transforming Tanzania's healthcare landscape, the Johari Rotana Hotel hosted a significant event titled "Advancing Tanzania's Health System Efficiency and Leadership Through Multidisciplinary Specialized Services."

The gathering brought together key stakeholders, including policymakers, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders, to discuss the urgent need for transformation in the healthcare ecosystem.

The night was highlighted with a powerful address from the Minister for Health Dr Mohamed Mchengerwa, who emphasized the critical need for transformation in the healthcare sector. "We are facing a complex ecosystem that is rapidly evolving," the Minister stated. "With challenges such as budgetary constraints, emerging health issues, and climate change, we must adapt our strategies to ensure the health security of our citizens."

Minister Mchengerwa highlighted the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders, stating, "Healthcare is not merely a sector; it is a system. Our outcomes depend on how well we work together. Each component of this system--from specialists to policymakers--plays a vital role in delivering quality healthcare."

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Following the Minister's remarks, Anthony Chamungwana, CEO of Intercapital and the keynote speaker of the evening, took to the stage. His presentation focused on the intertwined relationship between transformation and cultural change within the healthcare ecosystem. "Transformation is not just about changing processes; it is about altering our mindset and culture," Chamungwana asserted.

He elaborated on the pressing reasons for transformation, including the disintegrated value chain in healthcare delivery and the shifting demographics impacting maternal healthcare. "We must recognize that our traditional ways of doing things can resist the necessary changes we need to implement," he urged.

Chamungwana also pointed out the importance of professionalism in healthcare, emphasizing that it should be viewed as a "system behavior" rather than an individual trait. "Professionalism is about how each part of the system behaves to enable the whole to function effectively," he explained.

Dr Delilah Kimambo, Executive Director of Muhimbili National Hospital, also addressed the gathering, underscoring the critical role of corporate support in advancing healthcare transformation. She expressed gratitude to the partners and stakeholders who have contributed to strengthening medical services at institutions like Muhimbili. "Our progress relies not only on healthcare professionals but also on the support from corporate entities that believe in our vision," Dr Kimambo stated.

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In her speech, Dr. Kimambo echoed the call to action initiated by Chamungwana, urging attendees to reflect on their roles within the healthcare system. "It is time to shift from accountability in isolation to accountability in collaboration," she emphasized. "Together, we can address the challenges we face and create a unified approach to healthcare excellence."

Showtime, the event organizer, played a crucial role in bringing together diverse voices from the healthcare sector. Their commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration was evident throughout the evening. "We believe in the power of collective action," Mr Ibrahim Mitawi, CEO of Showtime remarked. "This event is a testament to the shared vision of transforming Tanzania's healthcare system. Together, we can address the invisible friction points that hinder our progress."

The event concluded with a lively Q&A session, where participants shared their insights and posed questions about the future of healthcare in Tanzania. The atmosphere was charged with optimism and determination, as attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose.

With leaders like the Minister for Health and visionaries like Anthony Chamungwana, alongside the corporate support exemplified by Dr. Kimambo, the future of healthcare in Tanzania looks promising. The collaborative spirit fostered by Showtime and the commitment of all stakeholders present signal a hopeful path forward in advancing the health system's efficiency and leadership.