Zimbabwe: 'Enough Is Enough' - Chamisa Says After Violent Public Hearings in Harare

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has said Zimbabwe has reached a breaking point and called for a united front against what he described as Zanu PF's culture of intimidation and repression.

This follows disturbances during public hearings on the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 in Harare on Tuesday where human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart was attacked.

Opposition and civic leaders were reportedly denied the opportunity to air their views.

Among those denied an opportunity to speak were Fadzayi Mahere, veteran lawyer Munyaradzi Gwisai, Ward 16 councillor Denford Ngadziore, Constitution Defenders Forum convenor Tendai Biti, Lovemore Madhuku and Obert Masaraure of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe

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Coltart was assaulted while making his way out of the venue, his eyeglasses damaged and phone stolen.

Chamisa condemned the violence, "This is unacceptable! Zimbabwe has a bigger and deeper problem. Violence is an abomination. Why is this being allowed?"

"Fellow citizens, this marks the beginning of a new struggle! Enough is enough! This must bring all of us who believe in a free, open and peaceful Zimbabwe together!

"Zimbabwe belongs to us all, not one party or one individual!"

Opposition leaders fled for safety with Madhuku seeking refuge in Ngadziore's vehicle.

He was unable to drive himself as he sought cover while Zanu PF militant youths bayed for his blood.

Madhuku also criticised the police, accusing them of standing by during the violence.

"This is exactly what they did when we were attacked at our offices some weeks ago. They just watched," Madhuku told NewZimbabwe.com after the skirmishes.

"Their duty is to protect citizens by providing security. They were inside and some were outside, but there was no assistance at all," he added.

Masaraure, who was also among those forced to flee, said the violence was predictable given Zanu PF's history.

"Violence is in their DNA. It was expected that Zanu PF thugs would descend on us. From the onset, thugs threatened alternative voices simply for raising their hands to be recognised. This process defeats the entire purpose of parliamentary hearings, which is to gather the views of the people. They know that this Bill is anti-people," Masaraure said.

Journalists were also caught up in the melee. Some were trapped inside the City Sports Centre, where Zanu PF supporters allegedly demanded that reporters delete footage of the violence.