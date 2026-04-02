Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Launches Agriculture Coordination Platform in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister, Salah Ahmed Jama, on Wednesday inaugurated a new agriculture coordination platform established by the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, aimed at strengthening collaboration and harmonizing agricultural development programs across the country.

The platform brings together various government ministries and international agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), to align government initiatives with development partners and other stakeholders.

The initiative is designed to increase agricultural productivity and enhance food security by implementing a unified strategy for the development of Somalia's agriculture sector.

Deputy Prime Minister Jama said the program will support Somali farmers, help mitigate the impact of drought, and strengthen resilience to climate change.

"This platform will serve as a key driver for improving the livelihoods of farmers and securing sustainable food systems across Somalia," he said.