Somalia: Speaker of Somali Parliament Meets Southwest State Ministers to Review Public Services

1 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), met Monday with interim ministers of the Southwest State during an official visit to Baidoa.

Opening the meeting, Sheikh Adan briefed participants on the purpose of the delegation's visit, emphasizing the importance of accelerating ministerial work to ensure that essential services to the public are not interrupted.

Officials from Southwest State ministries, in turn, provided updates to the Speaker and his delegation on ongoing projects, public service delivery, and conditions affecting communities within the region.

Sheikh Adan urged the ministers to strengthen efforts in public service provision and to continue ministerial work ahead of elections that meet the expectations of Southwest State citizens.

The meeting highlights ongoing coordination between federal parliamentary leadership and regional administrations to ensure governance and service continuity across Somalia.

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