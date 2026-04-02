Zimbabwe: Police Launch Manhunt for Cashier Who Vanished With Over U.S.$86,000

1 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

A MANHUNT has been launched for a cash-in-transit officer, who vanished from his workplace in Victoria Falls where he is suspected to have stolen US$86,989 from the vault.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the search for the suspect identified as 43-year-old Jumani Chuma.

"The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Jumani Chuma (43), who is wanted in connection with a case of theft which occurred in Victoria Falls," said Nyathi.

"The suspect, who was employed at a security company as a cash-in-transit officer responsible for operating the vault where the company kept its funds, allegedly went missing on March 30, 2026.

"Following an audit, the company discovered that US$86, 989 was unaccounted for. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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