South Africa: Cape Town Urges Water Saving as Dam Levels Drop - South African News Briefs - April 2, 2026

Cape Town Urges Water Saving as Dam Levels Drop

The City of Cape Town has urged residents to save as much water as possible before the end of May, as dam levels continue to decline, reports EWN. The metro’s dam storage levels are currently at 47.8%. The daily water usage has slightly decreased, but it remains above the city’s target. The City of Cape Town warns that, at current consumption rates, dam levels could drop to around 40% by May if rainfall remains average. Officials warned that water restrictions may be considered if the trend continues. The city said that reducing consumption now is critical to ensure more water is stored ahead of the winter rainfall season, which is forecast to be below average.

Four Killed, Two Arrested in Soweto Shootout

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Four suspects were shot dead and two others arrested during a shootout with police in iKwezi near Mofolo, Soweto, reports SABC News. Members of the Hawks, private security, and the Gauteng Police Highway Patrol tracked the suspects to the targeted location, where the group attempted to flee upon noticing surveillance. A high-speed chase and gunfight ensued, resulting in fatalities and arrests. A seventh suspect escaped on foot and is still being pursued. The arrested individuals are expected to face charges including attempted murder, business robbery, and possession of illegal firearms.

Home Affairs Extends Stay for Pending Visa Applicants

Foreign nationals in South Africa with pending long-term visa, waiver and appeal applications will get a 15-month extension, reports EWN. The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) confirmed the concession at the end of March, giving affected applicants a legal stay in the country until June 2027. The move is expected to ease pressure on the immigration system. The extension applies only to long-term visa categories and not short-term applications.

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