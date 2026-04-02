Tunisia: World Bank Approves Two $332.5m Projects to Boost Water Security and Resilience

Tunis, April 2 — The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved two projects to improve potable water services for millions of Tunisians, modernise irrigated agriculture, and support jobs and livelihoods in rural areas.

The two new projects, financed by a US$332.5 million commitment, make up the first phase of the Tunisia Water Security and Resilience Programme, which addresses both rural and urban water challenges, the World Bank said in a statement.

The programme is expected to create more than 4,000 permanent jobs and over 13,000 temporary jobs, while helping Tunisia adapt to growing water scarcity and climate pressures.

In fact, the Irrigation Water Security, Resilience and Value-Addition Project (US$124 million) aims to improve irrigation water services, strengthen the performance of irrigation operators, and increase crop yields in targeted public irrigation schemes. It will rehabilitate key irrigation infrastructure in the governorates of Jendouba, Béja, Bizerte, and Siliana, enhance the management capacity of regional agricultural offices and local water user groups, and support farmers in adopting climate-smart technologies and accessing higher-value markets.

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The project is expected to directly benefit nearly 4,000 farmers through improved irrigation water service and 9,000 farmers through agricultural extension and value-addition support, while generating the equivalent of 3,400 permanent jobs and 7,000 temporary construction jobs.

In parallel, the Potable Water Security and Resilience Project (US$208.5 million) aims to improve the quality and resilience of potable water services and to strengthen the operational performance of the national water utility, SONEDE.

It will expand the Zarat seawater desalination plant in Gabes from 50,000 to 100,000 cubic meters per day to provide safer, more reliable water to communities in Gabès, Médenine, and Tataouine; deploy 100,000 smart meters and rehabilitate water distribution networks to reduce water losses in Sfax, Tozeur and Kebili; and support organizational modernisation.

The project is expected to benefit 2.3 million people through more reliable and sustainable potable water services, including 224,000 people who will gain continuous water supply and 440,000 who will see improved water quality, while creating the equivalent of around 600 permanent jobs and 6,000 temporary jobs.

The Tunisia Water Security and Resilience Program is a Multi-Phase Programmatic Approach with a total financing envelope of US$700 million over 10 years.

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By sequencing investments across several phases, it enables the Government of Tunisia and the World Bank to diversify water sources, modernize service providers, and scale up what works. Phase 1, approved today, addresses urgent priorities in potable water and irrigated agriculture, while the next phase will focus on sanitation, with ONAS, Tunisia's national sanitation utility, playing a central role in wastewater collection, treatment and reuse, added the same source.

"Tunisia has taken important steps to confront growing water scarcity and protect people's access to essential services and livelihoods," Alexandre Arrobbio, World Bank Country Manager for Tunisia, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Through the Multi-Phase Programmatic Approach, the World Bank Group, including the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, is mobilising its full range of instruments and global expertise to deliver comprehensive, lasting water security for Tunisia. This One World Bank Group commitment reflects our determination to support Tunisia's water sector for the long term," he pointed out.