Ethiopia: IGAD Envoy Meets Ethiopia Foreign Minister On South Sudan Peace Efforts

Addis Ababa, April 2 (Horn Diplomat) — Intergovernmental Authority on Development "IGAD" Special Envoy for South Sudan Moussa Djama held consultations with Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gideon Timotheos in Addis Ababa, focusing on efforts to advance peace in South Sudan, the IGAD Secretariat said.

The discussions centred on the evolving political and security situation in South Sudan and stressed the need for sustained regional engagement to support the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (2018).

"The discussions focused on the evolving situation in South Sudan and underscored the importance of sustained regional efforts to advance the implementation of the agreement," the IGAD Secretariat said in a statement.

The 2018 peace deal is seen as a key framework for guiding South Sudan toward a peaceful, inclusive and durable political transition after years of conflict.

Djama also congratulated Ethiopia on its election to the African Union Peace and Security Council, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen collective regional efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in South Sudan.

The meeting highlighted the importance of coordinated regional diplomacy to address ongoing challenges and sustain momentum toward lasting peace, the statement added.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)