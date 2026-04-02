Ethiopia, China Hold Talks to Deepen Development Cooperation

Addis Ababa, April 2 (Horn Diplomat) — Ethiopia's Ministry of Finance said an Ethiopian delegation led by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide held high-level consultations with Liu Junfeng of the China International Development Cooperation Agency to strengthen bilateral development cooperation.

The talks focused on aligning cooperation with Ethiopia's development priorities, including ongoing economic reforms and efforts to drive sustainable growth and structural transformation, the ministry said in a statement.

"The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in support of Ethiopia's development priorities," the ministry said, adding that Ethiopia underscored the importance of continued collaboration to advance its reform agenda.

Liu reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting Ethiopia through concessional financing, technical assistance and capacity-building, according to the statement.

Both sides reviewed progress on existing projects and explored expanding cooperation in key sectors, including railway infrastructure, agriculture, digital development, industry and healthcare.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen institutional engagement and maintain close coordination to translate agreed priorities into tangible outcomes, the ministry said.

Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)