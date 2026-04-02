Ethiopia, China Hold Talks to Deepen Development Cooperation

2 April 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Kadir Moustapha

Addis Ababa, April 2 (Horn Diplomat) — Ethiopia's Ministry of Finance said an Ethiopian delegation led by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide held high-level consultations with Liu Junfeng of the China International Development Cooperation Agency to strengthen bilateral development cooperation.

The talks focused on aligning cooperation with Ethiopia's development priorities, including ongoing economic reforms and efforts to drive sustainable growth and structural transformation, the ministry said in a statement.

"The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in support of Ethiopia's development priorities," the ministry said, adding that Ethiopia underscored the importance of continued collaboration to advance its reform agenda.

Liu reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting Ethiopia through concessional financing, technical assistance and capacity-building, according to the statement.

Both sides reviewed progress on existing projects and explored expanding cooperation in key sectors, including railway infrastructure, agriculture, digital development, industry and healthcare.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen institutional engagement and maintain close coordination to translate agreed priorities into tangible outcomes, the ministry said.

Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)

Read the original article on Horn Diplomat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Horn Diplomat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.