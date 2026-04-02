Rwanda: Beauty for Ashes' Kavutse Opens Christian Entertainment Space

Rwandan gospel musician Olivier Kavutse has unveiled a new Christian-oriented entertainment space in Kigali, aimed at providing a relaxed environment for social interaction, creativity, and leisure.

Located in Kicukiro, the venue--known as ORA Center--is designed as a multi-purpose hub catering to both daytime and evening activities, particularly for creatives.

A co-founder of the once-popular Beauty for Ashes, Kavutse has largely been out of the gospel music spotlight since relocating to Canada in 2020.

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Speaking to The New Times, he said the concept behind the space was to create an environment where people--especially Christians--can connect and enjoy themselves in a value-driven setting.

"Christians don't have fun at all," he said. "I wanted a space where they can enjoy themselves, play games, and eat good food without necessarily being in an environment filled with temptations."

He noted that the centre offers an alternative to conventional entertainment venues, with a strong emphasis on maintaining values aligned with its vision.

During the day, ORA Center operates as a co-working space, providing internet access, workstations, and a rehearsal room for creatives. The facility also includes a coffee shop, a small restaurant, and counselling services for visitors seeking guidance and support.

In the evening, it transforms into a recreational hub, featuring indoor games such as pool and table tennis, as well as spaces for group activities and social gatherings.

Kavutse added that the venue is equipped to host a variety of events, including private celebrations, workshops, and small-scale performances. While rooted in Christian values, the space remains open to artists and individuals who promote positive and socially responsible messages.

"We can welcome artists with positive messages--good cultural content," he said, emphasizing that the centre is not limited to gospel performers but guided by principles that encourage positive social impact.

The premises do not permit the sale or consumption of alcohol.

As part of its programming, ORA Center is set to host a Christian Dance Party and Games Night on Friday, April 3. The free-entry event is expected to bring together young people for music, dance, and interactive games in a faith-friendly environment.

Kavutse noted that such themed events are part of broader plans to expand the centre's offerings and create more opportunities for community engagement.