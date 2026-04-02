Zimbabwe: Zido Sets Stage for Second Edition of South Africa-Zimbabwe Business Expo in Johannesburg

The Zimbabweans in Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO) is gearing up for the South Africa-Zimbabwe Business Expo 2026, scheduled for May 22-23 in Johannesburg.

The organisation is building on the success of its inaugural edition held last year, which attracted thousands of attendees and drew significant participation from both local and South Africa-based exhibitors.

This year's expo will be held at the Radisson Hotel, OR Tambo Airport under the theme "Discover Investment Opportunities in Zimbabwe."

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The premier business event will feature industry expert presentations, exhibitions and business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking sessions. It will bring together policymakers, investors, businesses and Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

In its blueprint, ZIDO said the expo is aimed at unlocking investment opportunities back home for Zimbabweans living abroad.

"Strengthen ties by reconnecting Zimbabweans in the diaspora with economic development initiatives back home.

"Promote key sectors by showcasing investment opportunities in mining, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, energy, real estate and infrastructure.

"Facilitate trade by creating pathways for Zimbabwean products and services to enter South African, UK, European, US and Australian markets.

"Encourage partnerships by bringing together government leaders and private sector players to drive sustainable economic growth," reads the blueprint.

The Zimbabwe Business Expo is designed to provide a platform for policymakers to interface with investors and highlight key areas for investment.

The two-day event will feature a Business Investment Summit, a Business Expo and an awards gala.