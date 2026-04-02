East Africa: LBDA Rolls Out Beekeeping Initiative to Boost Incomes and Conservation in Lake Victoria Region

Kisumu — The Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) has launched an ambitious beekeeping programme targeting farmers in the Lake Victoria basin, in a move aimed at enhancing household incomes while promoting environmental conservation.

The initiative, anchored in a three-year renewable Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will see 600 farmers benefit from infrastructure support, capacity building and structured market access.

Speaking during the launch, LBDA Managing Director Wycliffe Ochiaga said the project aligns with the authority's mandate of driving socioeconomic development across the Lake Victoria catchment area.

Under the agreement, LBDA will invest nearly KSh 4 million into the programme, including the distribution of 600 modern beehives to participating farmers.

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Beyond equipment, the authority will collaborate with development partners to strengthen the entire apiculture value chain--ensuring farmers receive the support needed to maximize productivity and profitability.

To guarantee a stable market, LBDA will utilize its honey refinery plant in Ndhiwa to purchase raw honey and other bee products from farmers--effectively eliminating market uncertainty.

The programme will initially focus on Homa Bay County before scaling up to other counties within the Lake Basin region.

Ochiaga noted that expansion plans are already underway, with additional farmer groups being identified in Kisumu County, parts of Western Kenya and sections of the Rift Valley.

The initiative also complements Kenya's broader environmental agenda, particularly tree-planting and ecosystem restoration efforts.

According to Ochiaga, beekeeping plays a vital role in biodiversity conservation through pollination, which supports agricultural productivity and sustainable land use.

Implementation will be carried out in partnership with HIVE Limited, which will provide farmers with technical expertise and hands-on training.

The company's CEO, Christopher Nzuki, said the focus will be on equipping farmers with practical skills across the entire production chain--from site selection and hive installation to safe harvesting techniques that protect bee colonies and reduce losses.

Farmers will also be trained on diversification into high-value bee products such as royal jelly, propolis and beeswax.

Nzuki highlighted the strong market potential in apiculture, noting that honey prices range between KSh 350 and KSh 500 per kilogram, while premium products such as royal jelly can fetch up to KSh 33,000 per kilogram.

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With structured training, guaranteed off-take, and a sustainability-focused approach, the LBDA initiative is poised to transform beekeeping into a viable and lucrative enterprise for farmers across the Lake Victoria region--while reinforcing environmental conservation efforts.