Kenya: Harambee Stars Reap Rewards of Third-Place Finish At FIFA Global Series

NAIROBI — Harambee Stars have made positive strides in the latest FIFA World Rankings, climbing two places to the 111th position.

The rise comes on the heels of the team's performance during the recent FIFA Series international window held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Under the guidance of head coach Benni McCarthy, Kenya secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Grenada, which provided the necessary points to fuel their upward movement.

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Despite a narrow 5-4 loss on penalties to Estonia following a stalemate in regulation time, the overall performance during the ranking period was enough to see the Stars leapfrog their previous position.

The latest rankings also provide a clear picture of the hierarchy within the CECAFA region.

While Kenya continues its steady climb, they remain the second-highest-ranked team in the region, trailing behind Uganda, who maintain their lead at position 88.

However, the gap between Kenya and its neighbors is tightening.

Tanzania is breathing down Stars' necks at 113th, while Sudan (117th) and Rwanda (128th) continue to show competitive consistency.

This upward trajectory is a timely boost for the national side as they prepare for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The incremental rise reflects a stabilizing squad that is beginning to find its rhythm against diverse international opposition, from the Caribbean flair of Grenada to the tactical European style of Estonia.

With several key players currently plying their trade in top-flight European and Asian leagues, and the ongoing efforts by the technical bench to scout diaspora talent, the goal for Harambee Stars remains a return to the top 100, a threshold they last crossed consistently in 2018.

As the team prepare for their next assignment, the focus will be on maintaining this momentum to ensure a favorable seeding in upcoming continental draws.