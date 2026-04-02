South Africa: Police Captain Suspended for Allegedly Stealing Millions

A Pretoria captain in the SAPS Protection Security Services finance section allegedly used his system access to steal travel money.

Police commissioner General Fannie Masemola asked the anti-corruption unit to investigate after a fraud case was opened at Sunnyside station.

A police captain in Pretoria has been suspended after allegedly stealing millions in travel money from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The money was meant to cover travel costs for close protection officers, the unit that guards the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers.

Investigators found the captain, who worked in the finance section of the SAPS Protection Security Services, used his system access to book out large amounts of cash. He claimed it was for the protectors' travel expenses. But the protectors never received any of it.

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The cash was allegedly withdrawn in large amounts for his own use.

A long investigation led to a fraud case being opened at Sunnyside police station in Pretoria. SAPS also started an internal disciplinary process, which ended in the captain's suspension.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the SAPS financial management division picked up the problem and acted on it.

"SAPS has strict systems to protect public money and will not tolerate fraud within its ranks," Mathe said.

She said no protectors linked to the president, deputy president, ministers or deputy ministers are involved.

Police commissioner General Fannie Masemola has asked the anti-corruption unit to investigate further.

The investigation is continuing.