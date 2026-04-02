Africa: Gilead Under Fire for Not Selling HIV Drug Lenacapavir to MSF

Pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has come under mounting pressure after refusing to sell its breakthrough HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir, directly to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), despite repeated requests.

In an open letter, the group renewed its repeated requests to California-based Gilead to sell the drug, saying the company is blocking lenacapavir's rollout. MSF said it had sought to purchase a limited supply of the drug for its global programmes. However, Gilead declined, maintaining its position for several months.

"Blocking humanitarian organizations from accessing medical breakthroughs puts vulnerable people in danger," said Dr. Tom Ellman, director of MSF's Southern Africa Medical Unit (SAMU).

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Currently, MSF can only access capped supplies through the Global Fund, which Gilead has committed to providing for up to two million people over three years in low- and middle-income countries.

Lenacapavir is a long-acting injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) administered just twice a year. It has been described as a major advancement in HIV prevention, particularly for vulnerable populations in humanitarian settings where access to daily medication is limited. About 1.3 million people worldwide contract HIV every year. The drug has been in high demand since studies showed that it could offer virtually complete protection from infection with a single dose administered every six months, a practice called preexposure prophylaxis.

The organization has urged Gilead to allow direct purchases, ensure fair pricing, and expand supply. It argues that restrictions, as well as delayed generic access until 2027, risk leaving many countries without adequate preventative measures.

MSF is seeking an urgent follow-up meeting with Gilead by April 13 to discuss the possibility of Gilead directly selling lenacapavir to MSF, the price at which it would be sold, and when it would be available to MSF.