Zimbabwe: Teachers' Union Withdraws From Constitutional Hearing Process

THE Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has announced its withdrawal from the ongoing Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) public hearings, citing a collapse of democratic integrity.

The union stated that the process has been overtaken by a wave of violence, intimidation, and the systematic silencing of dissenting voices across the country.

This decision comes amid reports of targeted attacks against those opposing the bill.

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The union characterised the current atmosphere as a "theatre of coercion" that no longer reflects the genuine will of the Zimbabwean people.

In a statement, the union cited a total disregard of the democratic law as they stated that the public hearings are a "sham and staged-managed. "

"ARTUZ hereby announces its total withdrawal and disengagement from these public hearings, which have been captured by partisan interests and reduced to violent platforms.

" From the onset, our participation in these hearings was guided by moral duty and civic responsibility, not because the process itself met the standards of legality, transparency or democratic integrity.

" The process is stage-managed, and was done to sanitise the dictator's throat characterised by the busing of people and designed to manufacture consent rather than reflect the genuine public opinion, " read the statement.

Reports of abductions and physical threats have surfaced from multiple regions, undermining the legality and transparency of the constitutional review.

"What was constitutionally intended to be a democratic platform for citizens to freely express their views has instead degenerated into a coercion of fear, repression, ruling party rallies, violence and intimidation," ARTUZ said.

The union specifically cited a recent incident in Harare where human rights lawyer Doug Coltart was physically assaulted, and his cellphone stolen.

The union noted that Coltart was attacked by individuals aligned with pro-amendment groups, who allegedly stole his phone and damaged his eyeglasses as he attempted to leave a hostile hearing environment.