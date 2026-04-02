Namibia: PG Seizes Crime-Linked Assets Worth N$28.8m

The Office of the Prosecutor General (PG) seized crime-linked assets worth N$28.85 million during the 2025/26 financial year.

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare announced this in the National Assembly on Wednesday while tabling the Office of the Attorney General's budget under the Ministry of Justice.

The Office of the Attorney General receives N$267 million for the 2026/27 financial year.

The assets were seized through the PG's Asset Recovery Unit.

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Conviction-based court orders for assets valued at N$5.8 million were obtained, while assets worth N$30.2 million were preserved.

In addition, unexplained wealth orders to the value of N$4.2 million were obtained through court processes.

"These achievements are a clear demonstration of what can be accomplished when there is political will, institutional support and coordinated effort in the fight against illicit financial flows," Ngurare said.

He said this reflects Namibia's resolve to safeguard the integrity of its financial system.

Ngurare said it is necessary to invest in a new, standalone PG head office, equipped with biometric access control, surveillance systems, secure conference rooms, and modern information technology infrastructure.

"This is critical not only for staff protection and case confidentiality, but also to inspire public confidence and international trust in Namibia's prosecutorial independence," he said.

An amount of N$126.7 million has been proposed to be allocated for the PG's office during the 2026/27 financial year, although this is still insufficient to meet all operational needs.