Tanzania: Embracing Parenting Imperfection - the Importance of Making Mistakes

opinion

Dar es Salaam — THERE is no such thing as a perfect parent. If this is the first time you are hearing that, I am sorry it took so long.

Parenting is not something we can master or complete--it is a relationship that unfolds in real time, shaped by stress, growth, missteps, and repair.

While there will certainly be moments when you feel confident and capable in your role, there will also be moments when you question yourself deeply and wonder how you got here.

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Over the course of my career, I have watched far too many parents exhaust themselves trying to do everything "right."

These are the parents who become overly anxious when their infant doesn't meet a developmental milestone on a precise timeline, who feel defeated when their toddler becomes a picky eater, or who carry deep guilt when their child develops a medical or emotional challenge that was never within their control.

Parenting perfectionism is everywhere--and it comes at a cost. This relentless pursuit of perfection creates unrealistic expectations and constant self-criticism.

It also leaves very little room for learning, flexibility, or growth. I don't say this judgmentally.

I say it with deep empathy. Many of us were taught--explicitly or implicitly--that mistakes are failures, and that good parenting means avoiding them altogether.

The truth is exactly the opposite. We are human, and we make mistakes every single day.

Small missteps, emotional reactions, moments of impatience--these are not signs that something is wrong.

They are signs that you are living inside a very real nervous system while trying to raise children with nervous systems of their own.

What matters most is not whether mistakes happen but how we respond to them.

Mistakes are opportunities Over time, I've learned to stop viewing mistakes as something to hide or feel ashamed of, and instead see them as opportunities--for growth, for repair, and for teaching our children invaluable life skills.

Imperfection, when handled well, becomes a parenting strength.

If the thought of making a mistake makes you uncomfortable, that's normal. Growth requires learning how to tolerate discomfort without shutting down or becoming defensive.

One of the most effective ways to do this is by having a simple, intentional framework for responding when things go wrong.

For interactions with other adults, I often recommend a threestep process. First, acknowledge and take responsibility for the mistake.

This means resisting the urge to explain it away, blame someone else, or minimize its impact.

Ownership builds trust and reduces fear--both in ourselves and in others. Second, offer a sincere apology.

A meaningful apology is clear, direct, and rooted in empathy. Its purpose is not to make us feel better, but to validate the experience of the person who was affected and to communicate genuine remorse.

Third, briefly explain how you will strive to do better in the future. This is not the time for grand promises. Sincerity matters far more than certainty.

When a mistake involves your child, this process becomes even more important.

Children learn how to handle mistakes by watching how we handle our own. Yes--this means apologizing to your child when you mess up.

A mistake is a mistake, regardless of how old the other person is. Many parents worry that apologizing to a child undermines authority. In reality, it does the opposite.

It models accountability, emotional intelligence, and respect.

What undermines trust is an insincere or deflective apology, especially one that shifts responsibility onto the child.

For example, "I'm sorry I yelled, but you made me so angry!" is not an effective apology.

While it may sound familiar, it places responsibility for the adult's behavior onto the child. Emotions are internal experiences.

While another person's actions may trigger feelings, our behavior in response to those feelings is always our responsibility.

A more appropriate apology might sound like this: "I yelled because I felt frustrated. I'm sorry I yelled. I'm going to try really hard to handle my frustration differently next time."

Notice the difference--ownership without excuses, intention without false promises.

When I make a mistake that affects my children, I expand this process further. After acknowledging the mistake, apologizing, and explaining how I'll try to do better, I invite conversation.

I ask if there's anything they want to talk about. If they do, I listen. If they don't, I respect that choice.

Then I ask if they'd like a hug. Sometimes they say yes. Sometimes they don't--and both responses are valid. This approach fosters emotional safety, security, and a deep understanding of how to repair relationships.

Problems with forced apologies Of course, children will make many mistakes of their own. Accountability still matters.

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What doesn't help is forcing apologies. When children are compelled to say "I'm sorry" without understanding or genuine remorse, we teach compliance--not empathy.

Over time, apologies become associated with shame or power struggles rather than responsibility and care.

Young children are still developing perspective-taking skills and often need help understanding how their actions affect others.

Calmly narrating the situation and inviting reflection helps build empathy.

From there, you can offer (but never force) the opportunity to apologize or make amends. And remember, repairing harm doesn't always require words.

Rebuilding a knocked-over tower, replacing broken items, or including someone who was left out can be powerful acts of repair--especially for younger children.

Parenting was never meant to be done perfectly. It was meant to be done honestly, intentionally, and with humility.

Mistakes are not evidence that you're failing--they are opportunities to teach resilience, accountability, and connection. Embrace imperfection.

Your children are learning far more from how you repair than from how you perform.