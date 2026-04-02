Tanzania: Bolt Engages Stakeholders Over Fuel Surge

Dar es Salaam — Bolt Tanzania has said it is actively engaging with relevant authorities and other stakeholders following a sharp 33 per cent increase in fuel prices, as the ride-hailing platform moves to assess the full impact on its operations and driver earnings.

In a statement, the company said the recent surge in fuel costs has created immediate pressure on drivers, many of whom depend on daily trips as their primary source of income.

Bolt noted that it is currently evaluating the situation and preparing to introduce targeted measures to help cushion drivers against the short-term financial strain.

"As a platform committed to balancing affordability for riders with sustainable earnings for drivers, we are closely monitoring the situation and working with stakeholders to determine appropriate interventions," the statement read.

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The company emphasized that any adjustments will aim to maintain a delicate balance ensuring passengers is not priced out of services while also protecting drivers' livelihoods.

Rising fuel prices typically translate into higher operating costs for drivers, potentially affecting trip availability and overall service reliability if left unaddressed.

Bolt Tanzania reassured its driver partners that their sustainability remains a central priority, urging them to remain calm and continue offering services as discussions and assessments continue.

The platform highlighted the importance of cooperation during this period, noting that stability in service depends on both driver participation and rider confidence.

Industry observers say the increase in fuel prices could have a ripple effect across Tanzania's broader transport and mobility sector, with ride-hailing services among the most immediately affected.

Platforms like Bolt often face the challenge of adjusting pricing structures without significantly disrupting demand.

Bolt further reiterated its commitment to transparency, safety, and long-term stability within Tanzania's mobility ecosystem.

The company said it will communicate any upcoming changes clearly to both drivers and riders once decisions are finalized.

As consultations continue, drivers and passengers alike are watching closely for potential fare adjustments or support measures that could help ease the impact of the fuel price hike while ensuring the continuity of services across the country.