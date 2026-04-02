Tanzania: Leguna's Quest to Build Smart Cities

Dar es Salaam — WHILE most 29-year-olds are navigating the early uncertainties of their careers, Peris Leguna is busy digitally rendering the future of Tanzanian urbanization.

Standing at the intersection of traditional infrastructure and high-tech innovation, she is not just observing the growth of her nation, she is planning its survival.

With a career defined by an insatiable intellectual curiosity and a relentless drive for research, Ms Leguna has set her sights on a goal that is as clear as it is ambitious: to ascend the academic ladder and become a professor whose work serves as the definitive blueprint for sustainable city living.

For many, the term Smart City conjures images of science-fiction skylines and autonomous vehicles.

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But for Ms Leguna, it is a practical, urgent solution to the real-world challenges facing developing nations.

Driven by a desire to bridge the gap between traditional urban planning and modern digital infrastructure, she set her sights on international training that could bring global excellence home to Tanzania.

The turning point in Ms Leguna's journey came in 2024.

Recognizing that local challenges often require global perspectives, she secured a prestigious scholarship through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

This wasn't merely a chance to study abroad; it was an entry point into one of the world's most technologically advanced societies.

She enrolled at Hanyang University in South Korea, a global powerhouse known for its cuttingedge programs in technology and urban development.

By 2025, she had earned her Master of Science in Smart City Management and Technology.

This degree acted as the definitive stepping stone toward her ultimate dream of professorship.

"I realized early on that while our local context is unique, the tools to manage urbanization are becoming universal," she said in an interview with Woman Magazine.

"South Korea provided a living laboratory. Seeing how they integrated data, transport, and energy into a seamless urban experience was eye-opening. It wasn't just about the technology; it was about the discipline and the vision behind it."

Ms Leguna's academic ascent has been methodical and impressive.

She began her teaching career in 2022 as a Tutorial Assistant, shortly after graduating in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Property and Facility Management from Ardhi University (ARU).

Today, armed with her international Master's degree, she is transitioning into the role of Assistant Lecturer at the same institution.

"I am currently moving into a space where I can contribute more deeply to research and curriculum development," she said.

"My long-term dream is to become a professor who doesn't just deliver lectures but actively participates in impactful research that influences national policy and sparks innovation. I aspire to share knowledge with younger generations and guide students in their academic journeys."

Her vision for the next ten years is focused. She sees herself as a dedicated scholar and educator specializing in sustainable urban technologies.

She aims to be a frequent contributor to reputable academic journals, ensuring that Tanzanian research has a seat at the global table.

One of the most compelling aspects of Ms Leguna's work is her ability to translate complex concepts into practical goals.

During her time at Hanyang University, her curriculum covered smart infrastructure, digital governance, and sustainable planning.

"The world is rapidly changing through technology and urbanization," she says.

"In Tanzania, we are seeing a massive influx of people into urban centres. If we don't use technology to manage our resources like water, electricity, and traffic, we risk falling behind. A Smart City in our context means using data to make life better for the average citizen."

Prior to her scholarship, her undergraduate studies at ARU cemented her interest in the built environment, property, and facility technology.

However, she recognized that international exposure would provide the specialized skills needed to address emerging challenges.

She wanted to know how digital twins, IoT (Internet of Things) sensors, and green energy could be adapted for a city like Dar es Salaam or Dodoma.

Living in South Korea was a lesson in more than just data points. For Ms Leguna, it was a transformative personal experience.

"Living there allowed me to experience a culture that values discipline and innovation above all else," she recalls.

"Interacting with scholars and professionals from every corner of the world broadened my understanding of global challenges. It taught me that while we speak different languages, we are all trying to solve the same human problems."

The adaptation process was a journey in itself. She moved from the familiar, vibrant Habari and Good morning of Tanzania to the melodic 안녕하세요 (Annyeonghaseyo) of Seoul.

"Learning the greetings and the etiquette wasn't just about being polite," she explains.

"It helped me connect deeply with the people. It taught me that innovation is most successful when it respects the culture and the community it serves. It was a lesson in humility as much as it was in technology."

Ms Leguna is acutely aware of her role as a trailblazer. She emphasizes that the scholarship process--which involves rigorous document screening, interviews, and the drafting of a compelling statement of purpose--is accessible to those who are prepared and willing to do the work.

"I encourage fellow youth, especially university students, to embrace innovation and continuous learning," she urges.

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"Don't be afraid of international opportunities. These programs are platforms to develop critical thinking and practical solutions. The scholarship process taught me how to articulate my vision for Tanzania's development. It forced me to ask: 'How will my education benefit my country?"' She believes that universities must be at the centre of digital transformation.

By taking advantage of research collaborations and global networks, Tanzanian students can position themselves at the heart of the world's rapid changes.

As she looks toward the future, Ms Leguna remains grounded in her passion for teaching.

She aspires to mentor the next generation of urban planners and tech innovators, guiding them through their own academic journeys just as she was guided.

Her goal is to ensure that the Smart Cities of the future are not just built with steel and sensors, but with the wisdom of well trained Tanzanian minds.

With her expertise in Smart City Development and her heart rooted in Tanzanian soil, she is not just dreaming of a better future; she is teaching us how to build it.

As she moves back into her lectures at Ardhi University, she carries with her the discipline of Seoul and the warmth of Dar es Salaam.

Whether she is greeting her students with a Habari or a Annyeonghaseyo, one thing is certain: the future of Tanzania's cities is in very capable hands.