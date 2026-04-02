Tanzania: 'All Villages to Get Clean Water By 2030'

Dodoma — THE government is targeting to connect all 12,333 villages across the country to clean and safe water services by 2030, as part of efforts to expand access in rural areas.

Deputy Minister for Water, Engineer Kundo Mathew, gave the assurance in the National Assembly yesterday.

In her basic question, Same East MP Ms Anne Malecela (CCM) wanted to know whether the government plans to extend the Mpinji Water Project to all four villages in the ward.

Responding, Eng Kundo said the government remains committed to achieving universal rural water access, noting that substantial progress has already been recorded.

"So far, 10,758 villages have been connected to clean and safe water services through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency," he said.

He stated that efforts were now focused on mobilising resources to reach the remaining 1,575 villages. These include Mpinji, Sambweni, Kirongwe and Ivuga villages in Mpinji Ward, Same District in Kilimanjaro Region.

Eng Kundo said the government will continue working with development partners to ensure rural communities receive reliable water services within the set timeframe.