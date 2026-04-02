Tanzania: 'All Villages to Get Clean Water By 2030'

2 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Dodoma — THE government is targeting to connect all 12,333 villages across the country to clean and safe water services by 2030, as part of efforts to expand access in rural areas.

Deputy Minister for Water, Engineer Kundo Mathew, gave the assurance in the National Assembly yesterday.

In her basic question, Same East MP Ms Anne Malecela (CCM) wanted to know whether the government plans to extend the Mpinji Water Project to all four villages in the ward.

Responding, Eng Kundo said the government remains committed to achieving universal rural water access, noting that substantial progress has already been recorded.

"So far, 10,758 villages have been connected to clean and safe water services through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency," he said.

He stated that efforts were now focused on mobilising resources to reach the remaining 1,575 villages. These include Mpinji, Sambweni, Kirongwe and Ivuga villages in Mpinji Ward, Same District in Kilimanjaro Region.

Eng Kundo said the government will continue working with development partners to ensure rural communities receive reliable water services within the set timeframe.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.