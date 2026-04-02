Zimbabwe: 'We Are Growing Stronger' - Warriors Striker Junior Zindoga Speaks After Four Nations Triumph

WARRIORS forward Junior Zindoga believes Zimbabwe's senior national men's football team is going through the right rebuilding process following a dismal show at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Zindoga was speaking in Botswana following the Warrior's triumph at the Mukuru Four Nations jamboree played in Francistown, Botswana, during the recently concluded international break.

Zimbabwe registered a 1-0 win over neighbours Zambia in the event's final match played Tuesday evening, marking the side's first silverware under coach Marian Marinica.

The Warriors had a good run at the tournament, finishing as the only team with a 100% winning record; they were also the only outfit that did not concede a goal.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking after a fruitful outing in the final in which he came on as a substitute, Zindoga exuded optimism.

"I don't think you could have a better record in a tournament like this. As a group, it means that we are just growing stronger and stronger. Since the AFCON, we are building a bond with the technical team as players," he said.

"We have got young players, like you have mentioned, and everyone's just stepped up to the party, and we just wish to keep going."

Zindoga is one of the Zimbabwean players doing well in South Africa's Betway Premiership. The striker has this year scored three goals for TS Galaxy.

Meanwhile, New Zimbabwe.com understands that the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is working on securing two international friendly matches with European-based countries during the next international break coming in June.