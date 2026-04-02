Zimbabwe: Netball League 2025 Awards On Cards

Business risk management toolsTHE Rainbow Netball League (RANL) will, this Saturday evening, honour the top 2025 performing players at an awards ceremony scheduled to be held in Harare.

In addition to the accolades, the league is also set to hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) with the aim of mapping its path for 2026.

The annual indaba will also see stakeholders, including clubs, sharing their opinions with the executive and partners on what can be done to grow the league.

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Known as the best local netball league because of its high level of competition, the RANL awards will recognise players in various categories, which include Player of the Year, Most Promising Player, Golden Hand (Top Goal Shooter of the Year), Players' Player of the Year, and People's Choice Award, among others.

"These two events are very important in our calendar because our AGM gives us a clear picture of how we ran last season and also updates our members on our challenges and achievements, as well as mapping the way forward."

"In the evening of the day, we will celebrate our girls, those who excelled in different areas.

"As RANL, we value every member and believe everyone is a winner; hence, every team will walk away with something," said RANL Secretary General Moses Gukurume.

RANL's award ceremony will be bankrolled by the league's principal sponsor, Glow Petroleum, which has been an activity partner for years.

Also, High Achiever is also contributing venue assistance to the league, a service it has been offering in all previous award editions.

Last year, Anifa Luya scooped Player of the Year, while Tafadzwa Mawango of Correctional Queens scooped the Golden Hand.