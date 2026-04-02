Somalia: Somali Military Holds Workshop On Civilian Protection During Anti-Shabaab Operations

2 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The commander of Somalia's Joint Operations Coordination Center, Mohamed Ali Bariise, on Thursday opened a workshop for officers from various units of the Somali National Army focused on protecting civilians during operations against Al-Shabaab, officials said.

The training session, organized by the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) department and led by officer Iman Mahmoud Ali, emphasized the importance of safeguarding civilians while forces conduct ongoing security offensives across the country.

Speaking at the opening, Bariise stressed that the military leadership places high priority on the safety of non-combatants, many of whom face difficult humanitarian conditions exacerbated by attacks from the Al-Shabaab militant group.

He urged participating officers to ensure the protection and support of civilians, particularly during active operations targeting the group.

The Somali National Army said it is continuing efforts to assist communities in areas newly recovered from Al-Shabaab control, describing civilian protection as key to strengthening trust and cooperation between residents and security forces.

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