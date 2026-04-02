Africa: AUC Chairperson During This Morning's Opening Session of the Ministerial Segment of the Fifty-Eighth Session of the Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in Tangier, Morocco

During this morning's opening session of the ministerial segment of the Fifty-eighth session of the Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in Tangier, Morocco, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission, joined H.E. Nadia Fettah, Minister of Economy & Finance of Morocco, H.E. @NOIweala, DG of the @wto, H.E. @ABaerbockArchiv, President of the UN General Assembly, & H.E. @claverGatete, Executive Secretary of ECA, to emphasise the urgent need for #digital sovereignty.

The Chairperson opened with a central question, "How do we bridge the widening digital divide?" He noted that internet access in Africa remains constrained by three key bottlenecks, energy, transport infrastructure, & financing.

"Achieving digital sovereignty means fixing these foundations," he stressed. From fintech to AI & data centres, innovation requires significant investment. While global powers invest billions, Africa must mobilise its own resources, including pension funds, & create attractive, well-regulated markets, he added.

"In a world of shrinking external financing, self-reliance is no longer optional; innovation is the path forward", he said.