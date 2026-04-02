Zimbabwe: 'Not Everyone Wanted Me' - Benjani Lifts Lid On Tensions At Bosso

Highlanders Football Club head coach and former Warriors strike Benjani Mwaruwari has voiced frustration over what he describes as a lack of backing at the club as administrative delays continue to disrupt the club's preparations.

His concerns centre on the club's failure to secure a work permit for Zambian forward Isaac Lungu who has reportedly spent more than a month in the country without clearance to play.

Mwaruwari said the delay was affecting his ability to build a competitive squad questioning why the process had taken so long.

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"I needed maximum support, but I feel like that is not happening. I don't know, maybe there are individuals who are not fully behind this project. It is difficult to understand how a work permit can take more than a month," he said.

Mwaruwari suggested that deeper issues within the club could be undermining progress hinting at possible internal resistance to his leadership.

"I am beginning to notice certain things that seem to work against what we are trying to achieve as a team. That is not helpful, especially when we are trying to move forward," he said.

His comments point to growing tensions behind the scenes at the Bulawayo-based club one of country's most historic football institutions.

Mwaruwari also acknowledged that his appointment had not been universally welcomed saying he was aware of opposition to his role.

"I know that many people did not want me here but that will not stop me from giving my best for this club. My focus remains on improving the team and delivering results," he said.

The situation raises questions about stability within Highlanders FC as the team looks to strengthen its squad and compete effectively in domestic competitions.