Zimbabwe: Gender-Based Violence Survivors Speak Out Against Commission Removal

Survivors of gender-based violence are speaking out against plans to abolish the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) warning that the move could leave vulnerable women without protection or support.

The proposed dissolution of the commission is contained in the Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill currently under consideration by the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

It seeks to transfer functions of the ZGC to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.

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The bill has sparked debate across the country with women's rights groups and survivors raising alarm during ongoing public hearings.

For many survivors, the Gender Commission has been one of the few institutions they could turn to for help.

Tariro (not her real name), a survivor from Chitungwiza says the commission helped her report years of abuse after local authorities failed to act.

"They listened when no one else would. I was referred to counselling and legal support. Without that, I don't know where I would be today," said Tariro

She fears that scrapping the commission will leave women like her with nowhere to turn.

"If they remove it, who will stand for us? Many women are already suffering in silence." she said referring to the abuse she faced at the hands of a Church Pastor.

Another survivor Thandekile from Bulawayo said the commission had played a critical role in raising awareness about gender-based violence and helping victims understand their rights.

"Before, I didn't even know where to report abuse. The Gender Commission came into our community and educated us. Now they want to remove it, what happens to the next woman?"

Women's rights organisations say such concerns reflect a broader risk that the country could see setbacks in the fight against gender-based violence.

Advocates argue that instead of annexing the Commission, the government should be strengthening it.

"Gender-based violence remains a serious issue in Zimbabwe. We need more support systems, not fewer. Removing the commission weakens oversight and reduces access to justice for survivors," said a representative from a local women's organisation.

The organisation also warned that rural women who already face barriers in accessing legal and support services would be the hardest hit.

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Public hearings on the bill are continuing in several parts of the country, with citizens being invited to submit their views.

For survivors like Tariro, the outcome of the process could have life-changing consequences.

"This is not just politics. This is about our lives. If they take away the Gender Commission, they are taking away our voice," she said