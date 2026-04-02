South Africa: Government Urges Vigilance and Road Safety Ahead of Easter Travel

As travellers begin to make their way to various destinations for the Easter and Passover holidays, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has reiterated its call for citizens to remain vigilant and take steps to safeguard their homes and ensure safety on the roads.

GCIS Acting Director-General Nomonde Mnukwa on Thursday urged residents to take precautionary measures to protect their property while away.

"Ensure that all doors and windows are properly secured, and double-check all entry points before leaving home, even for short periods," Mnukwa said.

She also cautioned against sharing travel plans publicly, particularly on social media platforms.

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"Do not publicise your travel plans; avoid posting holiday details or locations on social media," she added.

Mnukwa emphasised that road safety remains critical during the busy holiday period, calling on motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations, to curb road fatalities and save lives.

"Motorists must obey the rules of the road, avoid speeding, reckless and drunk driving, and always wear seatbelts," she said.

She further advised drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before departure by checking tyres, brakes, lights and fluid levels.

Mnukwa also emphasised that the safety of children should remain a top priority, with parents and caregivers encouraged to use appropriate child restraints and always maintain close supervision.

Travellers have also been urged to stay informed about weather conditions and to heed warnings or advisories issued by authorities, particularly when travelling across provinces.