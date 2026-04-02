South Africa: Lesufi Announces Brixton Reservoir to Boost Joburg Water Supply

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the construction of a new ground reservoir and tower in Brixton has been successfully concluded, making a tangible difference in strengthening water provision across Johannesburg.

The Premier held a media briefing in the city on Wednesday.

Johannesburg has faced several water challenges due to several factors including ageing infrastructure, increasing supply demand and maintenance backlogs.

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"[The] construction...has been successfully concluded, alongside the completion of an emergency boosting pumping station. These projects are already making a tangible difference in strengthening water provision across Johannesburg's suburbs.

"While occasional shortages and maintenance backlogs persist, these interventions have brought significant stabilisation across our province. These interventions align and support progress toward long-term resilience as we prepare for the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase 2," Lesufi said.

He added that the provincial government is going further to secure water supply.

"This is only the beginning. As the Gauteng Provincial Government, we are resolute in our mission to secure reliable, sustainable, and equitable water supply for all our residents.

"We will continue to invest in modern infrastructure, expand capacity, and work tirelessly to ensure that every household, every business, and every community has access to the water they need. Water is life, and we are committed to protecting this lifeline for generations to come," the Premier said.

At the same time, the provincial government has handed over 440 new housing units across Gauteng with 188 walk-up units in Benoni and 132 units in Lesedi.

Furthermore, some 148 homes in Clayville and 120 units in Affrivillage/Droogeheuwel were handed over last month.

"Each set of keys represents more than just bricks and mortar; it is the restoration of dignity, the assurance of shelter, and the promise of stability for families who can now call these houses their homes.

"These projects are a testament to our unwavering commitment to building communities where every resident has the right to safe and decent living conditions," Lesufi noted.

Additionally, some 3 000 title deeds have been handed over to communities in Ratanda and Impumelelo.

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"A title deed is more than a piece of paper--it is a guarantee of ownership, a safeguard of security, and a foundation for generational wealth.

"By placing these deeds in the hands of our people, we are not only affirming their rightful place in society but also empowering them with the confidence that comes from true ownership. This is how we build a Gauteng where dignity is restored, security is assured, and opportunity is unlocked for all," Lesufi said.