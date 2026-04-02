South Africa: R1.4 Billion Water Project Boosts Supply in Thembalethu

The handover of new water infrastructure in Thembalethu, George, has brought renewed hope to residents, with the project expected to improve water security while supporting local skills development and future employment opportunities.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) officially unveiled the state-of-the-art reservoir, pump station and reservoir tower under Phase 12 of the Budget Facility for Infrastructure (BFI) project.

Funded through the National Treasury to the value of the R1.4 billion, the George BFI project is aimed at ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply of potable water to meet both current demand and future population growth.

BFI Project Manager Andrea Scheepers said approximately R327 million of the total investment has been allocated to benefit Thembalethu residents directly. This includes 20% funding for bulk water infrastructure such as raw water augmentation, storage and treatment, as well as targeted local upgrades.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The project involved the replacement of a 250mm bulk potable water pipeline spanning 1.9 kilometres, stretching from near the central business district along the N2 to the western reservoir tower.

Speaking at this week's handover in Thembalethu East, Western Cape DWS Head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa noted that the project will serve as a catalyst for socio-economic development in George.

"Beyond enhancing water security, the project will improve drinking water quality and contribute to the reduction of pollution in key watercourses," she said.

Bila-Mupariwa called on residents to take collective responsibility in safeguarding the infrastructure, emphasising the importance of preventing vandalism to ensure its long-term sustainability.

During the construction phase of the projects, a number of local jobs were created. The project has also contributed to skills development that could improve future employment prospects for community members.

The department highlighted that ageing and failing infrastructure remains one of the primary causes of water challenges faced by municipalities across the country. The department urged Water Services Authorities to start implementing preventative maintenance, including regular inspections and scheduled servicing, to address potential defects before they become a major problem.

The George BFI Infrastructure has been designed with resilience in mind. In the event of severe emergency with prolonged failure of both bulk supply pipes, the Thembalethu East Tower can supply water backwards to the Thembalethu West reservoir, which can supply Thembalethu West and Zone 9 in turn.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The project forms part of ongoing efforts to modernise water infrastructure and improve service delivery, particularly in growing urban communities.