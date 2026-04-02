South Africa: Siyabonga, South Africa! SARS Collects Historic R2 Trillion Net Revenue

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has thanked the nation's compliant taxpayers after the revenue service recorded a historic R2 trillion in net tax collections for the 2025/26 financial year.

Kieswetter announced the record-breaking collections during a presentation of the preliminary revenue outcome for the financial year on Wednesday.

READ | SARS exceeds R2 trillion in 2025/26 net revenue collection

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He emphasised that the unprecedented collections are not merely a financial statistic but a testament to the collective fiscal responsibility of taxpayers who comply with their duties.

"We've always maintained that without SARS, our democracy would be unfunded because SARS is a story about people - the 62 million people whom we serve. Everyone pays taxes because when you buy at the till you pay taxes, so we have 62 million taxpayers.

"The record achievement we reached today is because of all compliant taxpayers; I would like to thank them for their fiscal citizenship and contribution to help the most vulnerable in our society," Kieswetter said.

The Commissioner noted that while the revenue service's mandate is clear, to collect taxes, ensure compliance and facilitate legitimate trade, the organisation has adopted a deeper mission.

"[We] chose something which is not cast in law, and we frame it as our higher purpose. It is the reason of our existence.

"And this...is unequivocally that our work enables government to build a capable state that fosters sustainable economic growth and social development, ultimately serving the wellbeing of South Africans," he said.

Kieswetter described SARS' work as transformative to the lives of ordinary South Africans.

"Every Rand not only helps build a capable state that honours the social contract but also enables the state to deliver for all South Africans and strengthen fiscal integrity of South Africa.

"We remind ourselves every day that our work is transformative. And while wealthy people can buy themselves out of pandemics [and] can insure themselves against failure...poor people only have government to look to. So, it is those vulnerable whom we serve," the Commissioner reflected.

Stemming illicit flows

Yet this "transformative" work faces a persistent threat in the form of illicit activities which hamper optimal revenue collections.

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According to SARS, the economy loses some R100 billion each year to criminal activities including smuggling, customs and excise fraud, under declaration, counterfeit trade, fuel and tobacco syndicates and organised tax crime.

"People who buy illicit goods often believe they are getting a bargain.

"In reality, they are funding the destruction of legitimate businesses and jobs, shrinking the country's tax base, and weakening the very institutions meant to serve them," Kieswetter noted.

He added that the cost of the illicit economy is "paid by society at large" and warned that the revenue service is clamping down on such activities.

The Commissioner's warning is not without merit as in March this year, SARS announced that it had executed search and seizure operations against six of its own customs officials for allegedly colluding with importers in a scheme that under-declared taxable income by R45 million.

In September last year, SARS together with law enforcement seized a truck loaded with illicit cigarettes worth some R10 million in the Western Cape.

A month later, the revenue collector secured a sequestration order against alleged illicit tobacco player, Roy Muleya over a R155 million tax debt linked to a company he is a director in.

"We will not allow criminal syndicates to hollow out the tax system. SARS, working with other law-enforcement agencies, is determined to disrupt, dismantle, and shut down illicit trading networks, and to make non-compliance hard and costly," Kieswetter said.