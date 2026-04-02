South Africa: Cabinet Urges Road Safety and Vigilance Ahead of Easter Weekend Travel

Cabinet has called on citizens to prioritise road safety and act responsibly as traffic volumes increase ahead of the Easter long weekend.

Speaking during a post Cabinet briefing on Thursday in Pretoria, Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the period was marked by increased travel as many people visit family, friends and religious gatherings.

"Cabinet calls on everyone to act responsibly when driving, ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy before driving, and everyone in the car, including children, must fasten their seat belts," she said.

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Cabinet also extended well wishes to all South Africans and visitors for a safe and joyous Easter, while stressing that individual responsibility remains key to ensuring a smooth and incident-free holiday period.

"Cabinet wishes all the South Africans a safe and joyous Easter long weekend...We also welcome visitors to our country and reassure South Africans and visitors alike that fighting crime remains one of the priorities of South Africa's government," the Minister said.

Increased law enforcement and crime prevention

Cabinet reassured both citizens and visitors that safety remains a priority, with heightened deployment of law enforcement agencies during the Easter period.

Ntshavheni said the country continues to make steady progress in the fight against crime, with declining statistics recorded over time.

"Our country remains committed and is continuously registering declines, year-on-year, quarter-on-quarter on the crime statistics that are recorded by the police. We assure everyone on our shores that they will be safe, but they must take precaution, they must not act recklessly," the Minister said.

She added that additional security has been deployed at popular tourist attractions.

Border readiness for holiday traffic

The Border Management Authority (BMA) is on high alert to facilitate the smooth movement of people and goods across the country's 71 ports of entry.

Cabinet said measures are in place to ensure efficient and secure border operations, while preventing illegal crossings through strengthened monitoring systems supported by security forces.

"Be warned, the BMA is seriously advanced and our borders are effectively being managed and monitored by our National Defence Force," the Minister said.

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Call for responsible animal movement

Cabinet has appealed to farmers and transporters to exercise caution in the movement of livestock to curb the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease.

The Minister warned that the irresponsible movement of animals could worsen the outbreak, impacting the agricultural sector and food security.

"Due to the Food and Mouth Disease situation in the country, Cabinet is appealing for responsible animal movement to prevent the further spread of the disease in our country," Ntshavheni said. - SAnews.gov.za