South Africa: Ministerial Task Team Appointed to Coordinate Impact of Middle East Conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa has established a ministerial task team to coordinate government action to cushion South Africans against the impact of the war in the Middle East which has triggered rising costs of fuel.

This according to Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who led a post Cabinet media briefing in Tshwane on Thursday.

Conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran in the Middle East has placed strain on crude oil supply chains across the world, consequently triggering increased local fuel prices.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The task team comprises of:

Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe as chairperson;

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana;

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy;

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau;

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola;

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen;

Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa;

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp and

The Presidency.

"[The task team will] coordinate government's response in a holistic manner to mitigate the impact on the cost of living, fuel and food security.

"As an immediate intervention, the task team recommended the reduction in the fuel levy in the immediate period to alleviate the impact on the fuel price increases that took effect on Wednesday," the Minister said.

The general fuel levy reduction of R3 announced on Tuesday ensures that the fuel levy will fall from some R4.10 per litre to R1.10 per litre of petrol and reduce from R3.93 to R0.93 per litre of diesel - reducing further burden on consumers.

Stable supply

Ntshavheni assured South Africans that fuel supply remains stable in the country, adding that dry fuel stations across the country are a result of "logistics constraints due to panic buying and fuel hoarding".

"South Africans are discouraged from panic buying and fuel hoarding. We have got an adequate supply and we have got plans that will make sure South Africa remains fuel supply adequate," the Minister added.

Ntshavheni said Cabinet called for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Iran, Israel and the US.

"Cabinet is kept abreast on the security of domestic fuel supply which is affected by the ongoing war and it was assured that South Africa's fuel system remains supply adequate in the immediate period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Middle East and Africa Conflict South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Cabinet was informed that South Africa only relies on the Middle East supply for refined products," Ntshavheni reiterated.