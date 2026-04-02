South Africa: SAPS Suspends a Captain Attached to the Protection Security Services

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has suspended a captain attached to the Protection Security Services (PSS) after an internal investigation uncovered discrepancies and suspicious transactions within the division.

The member is attached to the finance section of the PSS and allegedly used his access to the finance system to withdraw monies running into millions.

An investigation uncovered that he manipulated the system to book out cash for himself under the disguise that the money was meant for travelling expenses for close protectors attached to PPS.

Further investigations uncovered that the money was not received by the close protectors but booked out in lump sum cash amounts by the member.

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Following a lengthy investigation, a case of fraud was registered at the Sunnyside police station in Pretoria and an internal departmental investigation has led to his suspension.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, applauded the Financial Management Division for identifying and uprooting criminality within their ranks and has assigned the SAPS anti-corruption unit to investigate the matter.

"The SAPS takes this opportunity to assure the nation that it has stringent measures in place to ensure taxpayers' monies are utilized in service to the nation and that the SAPS will not tolerate fraud and corruption within its rank.

"No close protector attached to the President, Deputy President, Ministers or Deputy Ministers are implicated in this case," the police said in a statement on Wednesday.