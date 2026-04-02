Kenya: Govt Recalls Peanut Butter Brands Over Toxic Aflatoxin Levels

2 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health Kenya has ordered the immediate recall of several peanut butter brands after tests revealed dangerously high levels of aflatoxin, a toxic substance linked to serious health risks.

In a circular dated March 25 and shared with county officials through the Council of Governors, the Ministry said multiple products exceeded the internationally accepted safety limit of 15 parts per billion (ppb), rendering them unsafe for consumption.

Laboratory results showed extreme contamination in some batches, including Nutie Peanut Butter (250g, Batch 230925), which recorded 934.0 ppb--more than 60 times the safe threshold. Another 400g batch from the same brand registered 98.94 ppb.

Other affected brands include Kismat, Pannaj and Muleka, which also tested above the acceptable limits.

"Products with aflatoxin levels above the acceptable limit of ≤15 ppb are unfit for human consumption," the Ministry said.

Aflatoxin contamination typically occurs due to poor storage or handling of peanuts and can lead to liver damage and increased cancer risk with prolonged exposure.

County public health officers have been directed to remove the affected products from shelves and oversee their safe disposal in line with environmental guidelines.

The Ministry also urged enhanced market surveillance and stricter enforcement of food safety standards to prevent further public health risks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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