Namibia: Bus Hits Elephant Between Kunene and Omusati

An elephant was struck by a bus on the Omakange-Iitananga road between the Omusati and Kunene regions on Thursday morning.

Omusati police regional commander Ismael Basson says the accident happened around 06h00.

He says no passengers were injured, however, the bus sustained visible damage.

"The elephant left the scene, so we are not sure how severe the injuries to the elephant are," he says.

The Omakange-Iitananga Road is an 83km tarred road in northern Namibia, connecting Omakange in the Kunene region to Iitananga in the Omusati region.