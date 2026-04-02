Namibia: Transnamib Tests Hydrogen-Powered Locomotive

TransNamib says it has secured board approval to pilot a hydrogen-powered locomotive as part of efforts to modernise its fleet and cut emissions.

In a media statement issued on Wednesday, TransNamib chief executive Desmond van Jaarsveld said the state-owned rail operator will conduct a six-month trial of a prototype dual-fuel locomotive powered by hydrogen and diesel, in partnership with CMB.Tech, a local maritime hydrogen specialist.

The trial is expected to cover about 50 return trips along the Walvis Bay-Windhoek corridor, he said.

Van Jaarsveld said the project marks a significant step towards decarbonising rail transport and testing the feasibility of advanced technologies under local conditions.

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"This pilot will allow us to evaluate performance across a range of indicators, including fuel consumption, reliability, operational efficiency, maintenance requirements and overall cost-effectiveness," he said.

The company will also assess safety protocols and staff readiness, particularly around hydrogen storage, handling and refuelling.

CMB.Tech will oversee hydrogen-related infrastructure and technical components.

Van Jaarsveld said TransNamib aims to build internal capacity and ensure compliance with rail safety standards.

"TransNamib's current fleet primarily operates on conventional diesel locomotives. However,

subject to the outcome of the trial, the company may consider transitioning portions of its fleet to

dual-fuel technology," he added.

He said the long-term viability of hydrogen-powered rail operations in Namibia will depend on economic factors, particularly the cost and availability of hydrogen and ultimate performance in Namibia's challenging climatic conditions.

"TransNamib will continue to provide updates to its board and the relevant line ministry as the trial progresses," Van Jaarsveld said.