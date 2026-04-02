Somalia: Iranian-Flagged Vessel Hijacked Off Somalia

An Iranian flagged vessel, identified as the Al Waseemi 786, has been hijacked by suspected pirates off the coast of Somalia, maritime security agencies reported on Wednesday.

The Maritime Security Centre - Horn of Africa (MSCHOA) and the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) flagged the incidents a "probable piracy event," warning that the dhow is likely being used as a mother ship" to launch further attacks on commercial shipping in the Indian Ocean.

Maritime authorities have also issued a "strong advisory" for all merchant vessels to maintain a distance of at least 200 nautical miles from the last known position of the hijacked craft.

The hijacking marks a resurgence of concern for regional maritime safety.

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While piracy off the Somali coast had declined significantly over the last decade due to intensive international patrols, analysts note a recent uptick in activity.

This follows a period of heightened regional tension and the diversion of some naval assets to the Red Sea to counter threats from Houthi rebels in Yemen.

"The situation is being monitored closely by regional and international naval assets," a spokesperson for the monitoring center said in a statement.

"At this time, there is an active investigation into the group responsible, which is believed to be a pirate action group operating far from the coastline."

No information has been released regarding the condition or number of crew members aboard the Al Waseemi 786.

The Indian Navy and EUNAVFOR's Operation Atalanta have intensified their surveillance in the area.

In previous weeks, naval forces successfully intercepted several pirate-occupied skiffs, although this latest seizure indicates that armed groups continue to possess the capability to strike deep into the Indian Ocean.

MG/as/APA