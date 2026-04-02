Zimbabwe: Zim Courts Investors With New City Plan and Construction Sector Push

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

The government of Zimbabwe is seeking to attract investment into its construction sector, with officials highlighting major infrastructure projects and plans for a new city development.

Speaking at a conference in Harare on Thursday, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe said the country was positioning itself as a key destination for investment in housing, urban development and industrial infrastructure.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Zimbabwe is open for partnerships that will drive infrastructure growth and economic transformation," he said.

Garwe revealed that the government has completed master planning for a new city and is now engaging investors for projects across residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

"We are talking to various investors who want to invest in infrastructure, housing, commercial and industrial districts, as well as government buildings," he said.

The planned development, modelled on Egypt's New Cairo is expected to become a hub for government, commerce and industry, forming part of Zimbabwe's broader economic strategy.

The minister said efforts were under way to improve the business environment, including reviewing levies, permits and fees to make investment more attractive.

Local authorities have also been directed to align their charges with policies aimed at easing the cost of doing business, he added.

Garwe said the government was prioritising the use of local skills and resources to support sustainable development, while strengthening cooperation with other African countries.

He highlighted ongoing training programmes in partnership with Egypt to equip Zimbabwean engineers, architects and construction professionals with modern skills.

"Beneficiaries must cascade this knowledge to improve standards across the sector," he said.

The minister urged investors to move beyond discussions and commit to tangible projects, saying infrastructure development presents significant opportunities.

"Partnerships between African countries will help reduce costs and ensure that economic benefits remain within the continent," he said.

With construction identified as a key driver of economic growth, the government says the sector will play a central role in achieving its long-term development goals.