Mozambique: Construction of Photovoltaic Power Plant Launched in Tete

Maputo — The Mozambican and South Korean governments on Wednesday laid the first stone for the construction of the Nkantha Photovoltaic Power Plant, in Chifunde district, in the central province of Tete.

The project, budgeted at about 12 million US dollars, has been financed by the South Korean government, through its Institute for the Advancement of Technology (KIAT).

Construction is expected to take eight months, and will be implemented by Mozambique's Energy Fund (FUNAE) under the project aimed at expanding access to electricity in the rural areas.

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The power plant will have an installed capacity of 750 kWp (kilowatt peak) and is expected to benefit more than 1,200 households, contributing to increased access to electricity and promoting sustainable socio-economic development in the region.

The project is the result of an agreement signed last February between the two governments, through KIAT.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Secretary of State for Tete province, Cristina Mafumo, and the South Korean Ambassador, Bok Won Kang, highlighted the importance of the project for strengthening bilateral relations and for the country's energy transition.

Mafumo urged those responsible for implementation to adhere strictly to the established deadlines, ensuring the quality and resilience of the infrastructure.

She also reiterated the Mozambican government's appreciation for the support from Korea, underlining the impact of the initiative on local development.

For his part, Bok Won Kang stated that the project will allow local communities to benefit from more stable access to electricity, with positive impacts on the education, health, and economic sectors.

He added that South Korea will continue to expand cooperation with Mozambique, with a view to sustainable development and mutual prosperity.