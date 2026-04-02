Mozambique: Vaccination Campaign to Be Launched

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities plan to vaccinate about 3.5 million people against cholera in nine districts in central and northern Mozambique.

The seven day campaign, which begins on Friday, will cover the districts of Nacala-Port, Érati and Monapo, in Nampula province; Pemba and Metuge, in Cabo Delgado; Morrumbala, in the central province of Zambézia; Moatize and Tete city, in Tete province; and the central city of Beira.

According to the government spokesperson and minister of State Administration, Inocêncio Impissa, the vaccination aims to reinforce immunization in the areas most affected by cholera.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that, from October 2025 to 24 March 24 this year, more than 8,000 cases of cholera were registered, resulting in 83 deaths.

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According to the most recent Ministry bulletin, of the 8,022 cases reported, 3,545 occurred in Nampula, with 39 deaths, and 2,771 in Tete, with 32 deaths.

Cabo Delgado recorded 1,050 cases and eight deaths, while Zambézia reported 129 cases and one death.

The province of Sofala reported 392 cases and one death, and Manica registered 132 cases and two deaths.

In the southern provinces, Gaza registered one case, while Maputo province and city reported two cases each.

The overall lethality rate remains at around one per cent, with 49 people currently hospitalized.

The occurrence of cholera outbreaks is associated with the rainy season, which begins in October 2025, and usually ends in late March.