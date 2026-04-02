Mozambique: UK Disbursed 79.9 Million Dollars for Water Supply Systems

2 April 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The United Kingdom has disbursed 79.9 million US dollars to support Mozambique's water supply systems.

In a statement, the UK government explains that through the Transformation of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services (T-WASH), which was implemented between 2015 and 2026, the UK supported Mozambique's National Rural Water and Sanitation Strategy by funding more than 200 water systems and approximately 2,000 wells in rural communities, strengthening water and sanitation service planning, delivery and maintenance systems.

"The T-WASH programme, with its respective funds delivered in two phases, improved sanitation for 3.3 million people, with the United Kingdom supporting Mozambique's National Rural Water and Sanitation Strategy (PRONASAR) since 2009", reads the document.

The programme was implemented in partnership with the National Water Supply and Sanitation Directorate (DNAAS).

"With the end of the 10-year water access programme, the United Kingdom now promises to focus on mobilizing funds for climate finance and private investment, reducing dependence on traditional aid financing and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the infrastructure already built", reads the note.

The UK funding in water supply is concluding after the government announced that the country needs 4.1 billion dollars to boost expansion of sustainable water supply and sanitation systems.

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